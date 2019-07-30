Ruthann (Greig) Stach, age 90, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 5, 1928, in Stoughton, the daughter of Andrew and Christine Greig. Ruthann was a life-long Stoughton resident. After high school, she married and raised five children, Gary, Steve, Dean, Diane and David Sproul.
Ruthann traveled throughout the U.S. to visit her family and take in the sites. In her free time, she would work on puzzles, go shopping, read books and watch movies; her favorites being old westerns. Ruthann worked for many years before retiring from Stoughton Hospital.
She is survived by three children; Steve (Sonjia), Diane (Kathy) and David (Mindy); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Ruthann was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and Dean.
A celebration of life will be held at the Otis Sampson American Legion Post No. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton from 1- 4 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for caring for Ruthann on her final journey.
