Ronald R. Blum, age 55, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Stoughton Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1964, in Madison, the son of Viola (Adler) Blum.
Ron married Nancy Outhouse on Sept. 14, 1985.
He was the owner and operator of R & R Carpet Cleaning for 25 years.
Ron was a member of BNI Badger Chapter.
He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, coaching, fishing, golf, walking the dogs and spending time at the cabin.
Most important to Ron was spending time with his family and he was looking forward to being a first-time grandpa this fall.
He will be remembered by his friends and family for his willingness to help anyone and his ability to make people laugh.
Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Nikki Blum and Kelli (Austin) Wienke; three brothers, Bob (Karen), Rick and Rueben (Lesley); five sisters, Kate (Norm) Hermanson, Sue (Mike) Sommers, Sharon (Joe) Saccaro, Christine (Gary) Manton and Val (John) White; in-laws, Bob & Ardys Outhouse; brother-in-law, Brian (Renae) Outhouse; sister-in-law, Sue (Loren) Vanderbilt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Blum; and a nephew, Joey Blum.
A time to share remembrances will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton, at 6 p.m., on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of sharing on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
