Robert John Sime of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.
He was born on May 24, 1926 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Randi Louise (Romoren) and John Melvin Sime.
He married Dorothy Ann Coon on Jan. 29, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944-1946 as a communications instructor.
He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for 38 years. He was a member of the American Legion and Kiwanis.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy of the home; brother John Sime of Stoughton, Wisconsin; three daughters; Virginia (Andrew) Weygint of Lawrence, Kansas; Carol (Gregory) Mitchell of Emporia, Kansas; Joan (Timothy) Hulse of Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Hospice.