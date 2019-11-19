Riverfront redevelopment plans will have to wait at least another month after the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority put off signing a developer’s agreement with Curt Vaughn Brink LLC on Nov. 13.
RDA members cited a need for further information on what Brink planned to do with the second phase of the site – the east side of the 10-acre area between South Street and the Yahara River. They also wanted to ensure there was clarity between the city, the RDA and Brink about ownership of the property involved.
Brink signed a letter of intent with the Stoughton RDA to redevelop the property in September after the RDA spent months courting possible developers. Of the six that contacted the RDA, three were rejected and two stepped away from the search in its final weeks.
If the RDA were to choose not to move ahead with Brink, it would need to start its search again from the beginning.
RDA chair Roger Springman told the Hub in a phone call Nov. 18 that Phase I of Brink’s plan, which includes apartment buildings and a restaurant in the city’s old power station, appeared to be on city property the RDA has plans to acquire, but has not yet.
He said the city, RDA and the developer all need to make sure they understand and agree to the plan before moving forward.
In addition, Springman said, the RDA needs more information about what Brink plans to do after Phase I, including ensuring the cost stays within the $50 million range.
“We’ve got to see that confirmed a bit more than it’s been so far,” he said.
Several RDA members also expressed a desire for Brink to be present at the authority’s December meeting to provide information and answer members’ questions about the plan. He initially presented his plans to the RDA in June and to about 75 members of the public in August.
Springman said RDA consultant Gary Becker is scheduled to meet with Brink later in the week to gather more information on the commission’s questions and would present a report to the group.