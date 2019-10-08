Second Chance Animal Advocates (SCAA) is having an affordable vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E. Main St.
Rabies vaccines are $12 and distemper vaccines are $20. Cats are welcome between 10-10:30 a.m. for a quiet vaccination environment. Cats and dogs are welcome for vaccines between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Kari Aagerup, founder of SCAA said while she doesn’t want affordable clinics like this to replace regular veterinary visits, she hopes this is a resource for people struggling to pay for pet care.
“Rabies vaccination is the law- but even then it can be hard to get the money together,” Aagerup said.
Licensed veterinarian Claire DeChristina from Chalet Clinic will be administering the vaccinations.
Participants can bring vaccination records but are not required to. Cats should be in a carrier and dogs should be leashed.
For more information, call 205-6636.