West Koshkonong Church served up traditional Norwegian fare during the annual Fish Boil on Friday, Sept. 6.
The menu includes traditionally cooked all you can eat boiled cod, red potatoes, carrots and onions, coleslaw, bread and lefse. Norwegian treats like krumkake, rosettes and sandbakkels were also served along with milk and coffee.
There were three seating times with room for 160 guests during each round.
This year’s proceeds were donated to Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society, Free Health Clinic in Stoughton and the Personal Essentials Pantry.