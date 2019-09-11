During the first Whispers from the Grave performance, locals learned the history of past residents.
At the Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 7, actors portrayed the story of six residents, alongside their gravestone. Guides helped guests through the cemetery in addition to providing brief historical context for the resident.
“A cemetery is central to the history of a town,” guide, Pam Haese said. “Hospitals are where you go when you are born and a cemetery is where you go when you leave.”
The past residents portrayed were Karn Hanson, an influenza victim; Alvin Knutsen, a 15 year old football player; Annie Wyman, a Christian temperance advocate; Sarah Ellen Turn, Luke Stoughton’s third daughter; Grace Lusk, a murderer and Paul Kraby, a murdered police officer.