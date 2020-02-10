Yorie Alshouse, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Nazareth Health & Rehab, where she also worked for many years. She was born on Sept. 26, 1935, in Japan, the daughter of Shigematsu and Kane (Aramaki) Matake. Yorie married Donald Alshouse on April 16,1965, in Tokyo Japan.
Yorie loved spending time outdoors, especially in her backyard which she was turning into a Japanese flower garden. Yorie was very proud of her brother who is a Japanese Congressman. She loved traveling back to Japan to visit family and friends and equally loved it when her family and friends would come visit from Japan. She especially enjoyed taking them out to eat in Madison and Stoughton when they were visiting. Yorie liked to fish, spend time at their cabin in Douglas county, and shop for clothes.
Yorie is survived by her husband, Donald; sisters, Mutsu Watanabe and Nobue Yoshimura; sisters-in-law, Diane (Delwyn) Hernstine and Kathleen (Gary) Kvalheim; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Kiyomi and Saburo Matake.
Per Yorie’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
