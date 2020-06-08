Thea M. Holtan age 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Oakdale, Minnesota, on June 2, 2020, after a long illness with chronic lung and heart disease.
Thea was born in Stoughton. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Sarah Holtan and brother, John Holtan. Thea has three nieces and their children and a nephew. She has an extended family of her longtime friend Leila and many special and dear life friends.
Thea graduated from St. Olaf College and received her Master’s Degree from Mankato College. She taught high school English in California, Robbinsdale, Minnesota and Kennedy in Bloomington. She retired from her educational career of 29 years in Bloomington Public Schools.
Thea developed and published the “Writing and thinking process” and has a website to assist students and teachers to organize and write a research paper. She was dedicated to helping all students learn and was an exceptional educator.
Thea will be missed by all persons who had the opportunity to know her. She had a great sense of humor. She loved to hear and tell stories about family and travel experiences and to share her memories. Thea liked to solve problems to find a better way to fix something and share her results. She loved nature and enjoyed her summer cabin on Mission Lake in Merrifield, Minnesota.
She was always thinking of special gifts to share with the family and friends to make their lives better. Thea was a loyal, caring and thoughtful person, who had so many talents to offer. She touched our lives in special ways and we grew because of her knowledge. She was passionate about recycling and saving the environment. Thea was very knowledgeable about nutrition, nature, and good health practices. She shared information about gelatin for our health and the Minnesota Loon – her favorite subjects.
Due to the guidelines and restrictions of COVID-19, Thea will be cremated and buried in Stoughton by her parents at a private family and invited friends memorial at a later date. Memorials to Clean Water Action, Environmental Defense Fund, and Nature Conservatory are preferred. Thea was very committed to the work of those organizations.
