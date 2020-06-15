Tanya Marie (Baumgartner) Zweifel passed away peacefully on June 11 holding the hand of the love of her life.
Born May 22, 1947 in Stoughton to Edward and Marie Baumgartner, she was the first of four siblings raised in a Page Street Victorian, downstairs of her beloved Rinehimer cousins.
After moving to the country she attended and graduated eighth grade from Bass Lake School. Her 1965 Stoughton High School Senior Yearbook photo captioned her “Fugitive from Study Hall,” likely due to the 36 hours of detention she still owes the district.
She had many careers, including: nurse, beautician, waitress, professional seamstress, drywaller, wallpaper hanger, painter, and horsewoman. Contrary to her own belief, she was NOT an electrician.
Tanya loved Christmas and made it magical, celebrating it for no less than six months every year. She loved to share her many creative talents by making gifts for family and friends. Her cooking, gardening, woodworking, rosemaling, crafting, quilting, and toy making skills were accomplished and cherished.
She was endlessly fun and a fabulous storyteller, specializing in tall tales. Her laughter and smile lit up every room. Loyal, selfless to a fault, and tireless, this devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all fought like a rockstar to the very end.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Marty; children: Marv (Lisa) Charleston, Jessica (Stephen) Royko, and Heidi Zweifel; grandchildren: Savannah, Anja, Sophia, Anton and Lara; siblings: Margo (Donald) Benson, Kurt (Jackie) Baumgartner, and Karla (Tom) Alisankus; nephews and nieces: Jimmy, Denise, Matt, Cheyenne and Samantha; and many beloved cousins, innumerable “best” friends, and Michelle Jenkins, a daughter in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Michelle, and her parents.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private family service, followed by a celebration of life at a later date.
