Steven Kramer Tryon, age 79, died suddenly in his home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Steve was a builder, a tinkerer, and a great lover of politics. He could and would jump into any political debate, and was never shy about pointing out the flaws in weak logic. He loved New Orleans, Zydeco music, a great bread pudding, and all things colorful. And indeed, he added a lively spirit to family gatherings, events that he dearly loved.
Before he retired, Steve was the Director for the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program for the State of Wisconsin for many years, after working at the Community Action Program in Janesville in his early career. He had a Bachelor of Arts in history from Beloit College, where he met his beloved wife, Fran, in 1967 and they began their lifelong adventure together.
He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, and spoke fondly of the time he spent stationed in Germany in the 1960s. His time in the Army brought out his natural love of order and planning. In his later years, that planning was often channeled into arranging elaborate trips for Fran and him. In 2016, they traveled through Europe on a Viking cruise, where they quickly decided to continue the adventures. The following year, they traveled to Cuba, and he was in the midst of planning another cruise—this time to the Amazon—in the upcoming year.
Steve is survived by his caring mother, Betty; his beautiful wife of 51 years, Fran; his daughter, Erica (Christian); his son, Ahren (Tamia); his grandchildren, Maia (10), Solveig (9), Samina (7), and Jules (6); his brother, Geoff (Betsy); his loving Guyanese in-law family; and a host of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents, Alfred “Pocky” and Valeria Kramer.
Visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51, Stoughton from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Jan. 29, 2020, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at United Methodist Church of Stoughton, 525 Lincoln Ave, Stoughton, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 30, 2020, with the Rev. Cathy Christman presiding. A private burial will be held at Lutheran South Cemetery in Stoughton.
Because Steve was an enduring advocate for affordable housing and a board member for several housing organizations, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be gifted in Steve’s name to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, 3101 Latham Drive, Madison, WI. 53713. https://habitatdane.org/donate/donate-now/. Online condolences may be made at
