Sarah “Sally” Peterson

Sarah Peterson, known fondly as Sally, passed away peacefully at Stoughton Meadows on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 88, surrounded with the love of her family.
Born on August 4, 1931, Sally was the daughter of Alden “Shorty” and Bertha Mae Bauder of Decorah, Iowa.
She attended Decorah High School (class of 1949) and graduated from Luther College in 1951 with a teaching degree. She then married Robert L. Peterson of Rosholt, Wisconsin on December 19, 1952. She lived in many states with her husband, who served in the US Air Force.
She worked as a teacher in the Decorah, Iowa and Milton, Wisconsin school systems and later served the Stoughton community and Dane County as an outreach worker for many years.
She was a third-generation member of PEO since 1950. Sally served on the Caring Committee at Fulton Church and gave time to help the Cambodian Resettlement Committee in Stoughton.
A warm welcoming soul, Sally’s hospitality was always generous as she greatly enjoyed friends and family from near and far, having traveled to Norway, China, Nepal, France and Austria.
She is survived by her younger sister Marietta (Bob) Pfister of Bonner, MT; children Julie Nasett (John) of Fort Atkinson; Stephen Peterson (Roxanne) of Stoughton; Eric Peterson (Tia) of Merrimac; Karen Fish (Guy) of Milton; Tracy Thacker (Viraj) of Iowa City; and 61 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Alden and Bertha Mae Bauder, elder sister Barbara Jean (Bauder) Ellickson and beloved cousin Astrid “Ozzie” (Carlson) Barton.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
The Peterson Family will donate any memorial gifts in Sally’s name to the Stoughton Senior Center.
Tentative plans due to the coronavirus are as follows: Visitation 10- 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Fulton Church on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Please check for updates prior to April 18 by going online at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St.
Stoughton, WI 53598
873-9244