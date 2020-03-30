Ruth V. Gilbertson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born on April 9, 1925 in Waukegan, Illinois to Joseph and Etta (North) Weidner.
Ruth married her husband, Alton Gilbertson, on May 17, 1947. Alton preceded her in death on November 10, 1989.
Ruth was completely devoted to her friends and family. She would give anything including the shirt off her back to ensure that they were well taken care of. Ruth retired after many years with Orteco.
Ruth was a very talented baker. Her homemade pies and her many Christmas cookies every year will be dearly missed.
While raising her own family, Ruth and Alton took foster children into their care as well. They tended to over 40 foster children over the years, and sometimes, they had as many as three foster children in addition to Darlene and Beverly.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Darlene and Beverly (Jeff) Reynolds; four grandchildren Brenda Breault (Rick), Kim Staples-Heitke (Heather), Daniel Broughton, and Andrew Broughton; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Alton; longtime companion David Zimmerle, and an infant daughter.
Ruth was incredibly close to her daughter Darlene and her two grandsons the last eight years of her life. She enjoyed coming to Darlene’s house and asked up to the day before passing when she was coming over next. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and love her.
The family wishes to express thanks to the Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for all the loved and compassion they showed Ruth and her family during her stay.
Darlene would also like to thank the Sunrise Family Restaurant in Stoughton for their unending support and accommodations for Darlene while caring for her mother.
Services are currently pending.
