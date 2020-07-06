Ruth Parish Hanson McElrath Paulson, age 98, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
She was born in Stoughton on August 17, 1921, the daughter of Lester and Martha (Erickson) Parish. Ruth graduated from Stoughton High School, and was a lifelong member of Stoughton United Methodist Church.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant at various Stoughton businesses, finishing her career at Anderson-McGinley Auto Dealership.
Ruth married Harry L. “Jim” Hanson in 1942, William McElrath in 1963, and Rev. Carsten Paulson in 1986. Although she married three times, Ruth was a single mother most of her life, and dedicated herself to providing a loving, stable home life to her two children, Kim and Kay Hanson.
Ruth is survived by her son, Kim (Mary) Hanson; grandchildren, Kari (Timothy) Reiser, Paul (Jennifer Sauer) Hanson, Todd Sickler, and Wendy (Michael) Hotter; great grandchildren, Mallory, Gavin and Aubrey Reiser, Noah Hanson, Hailey and Mason Hotter; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands; her daughter, Kay Hanson Sickler; and three sisters, Beulah (George) Watson, June (Herman) Cougill, and Lynne (Arthur) Amundson.
Due to COVID19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Stoughton United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, WI, 53589. Please share your memories of Ruth at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
