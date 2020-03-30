Rocky Brian Offerdahl, age 51, of Stoughton, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Rocky was born October 8, 1968, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Dennis and Rita (Benjamin) Offerdahl.
He was a 1986 graduate of Stoughton High School and attended Madison Area Technical College. Rocky battled against the loss of his kidneys to acute renal failure at the age of 7. He was helped in that struggle by the transplant of a kidney donated by his sister Kelly at the age of 21. Despite enduring complications, Rocky enjoyed expanding on his experiences with ever-evolving technology. He helped his family navigate the widening effects of computerization on everyday life. While he also was a consummate collector of sports memorabilia, his greatest treasure was time spent with his siblings, nephews and nieces, as well as his cat, Zoey.
He often instigated family cookouts and trips, so he could immerse himself in the simple pleasures of snacking and sharing jokes and music. Because his life has been a testimony to perseverance and faith in God, Rocky has had an ability to reach people in a deep and positive way that will persist. So, while it might have slowed in the end, his heart will live on as a legacy of love for many.
Rocky is survived by his parents; his sisters, Tracy Ndlovu, Laurie (Rich) Jerrick, and Kelly Offerdahl; his nephews, Muki Ndlovu, Richard (Nichole) Jerrick, and Broderick Jerrick; nieces, Bailey and Isabella Jerrick, and grandniece, Eden, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an uncle.
A private graveside ceremony will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton. A memorial service for family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Rocky will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank hospital staff during his recent stay, as well as over the decades, for their care.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
200 Prospect St.
Stoughton, WI 53589
873-9244
Please share your memories at