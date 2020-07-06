Ricky Joe Strand, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27. He was born on May 7, 1962, in Stoughton, the son of Wayne and Patricia (Bickley) Strand.
Ricky is survived by his two brothers, David (Kelly) and Ronnie (Karen) Strand; and Dean Myklejord. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services. Burial will be held at Lutheran South Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590