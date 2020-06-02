Rae Denise Fritch, age 62, died at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on October 26, 1957, the daughter of Raymond and Rosemary Fritch. Rae graduated from Indiana School of Optometry. She is survived by her sister, Cyd Bickford of Ridgeway; brothers, Greg (Fran) Fritch of Ridgeway and Randy Fritch of Colorado; niece, Olivia Spellman; nephews, Lance (Sarah) Hinrichs, Levi Bickford, Daniel (Andi) Kreul, Devin (Catie) Kreul and Travis Fritch; special aunt and uncle, Louise and Charlie Carter; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rae had many special friends and caretakers over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Greg Bickford.
Rae will be laid to rest next to her parents in Jefferson with a private graveside service for the family. Memorials may be made to the WI Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please share your memories of Rae at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244