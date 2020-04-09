Phillip D. “Hawk” Hawkinson, age 81, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Skaalen after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
He was born in Stoughton on February 25, 1939, the son of Lyman and Christine (Moen) Hawkinson, the youngest of their 10 children. Hawk graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957, where he played football, basketball and was a proud Norwegian Dancer. He served in the Air Guard.
Hawk worked many jobs including construction, cement and gas before working for Western Electric (later AT&T) for 30 years until his retirement in 1994.
In his retirement he kept busy working for the City of Stoughton Parks Department and spent 15 years mowing at the Stoughton Country Club. Hawk loved saying that we worked until he was 80. He enjoyed volunteering at the Stoughton American Legion and putting lights on downtown Christmas decorations. Hawk enjoyed helping with the Stoughton Opera House renovation.
He was an avid Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Stoughton and Utica Home talent baseball fan.
Hawk is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; sons, Scott (Lisa) Skoien and Steven (Sherri) Skoien; granddaughters, Sara (Grant) Keller and Jessica (J.D.) Wesley; great granddaughter, Maddie Wollumns; many nieces and nephews and their families; sisters-in-law, Irene Hawkinson, Donna Hawkinson, Beverly Hawkinson, Pat Hawkinson, and Nancy Dixon; and brother-in-law, Tom Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd, Harlow, Roger, Donald, Marvin, and Lyman Jr.; and sisters, Jeannette Hoveland, Lorraine Frame and Marion Shriver.
Memorial services will be held at First Lutheran Church with date and time to be announced.
A special thank you to the staff of Stoughton Hospital, Skaalen Home and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Please share your memories of Phillip at: www.CressFuneralService.com
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
873-9244