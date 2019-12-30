Obert Arnold Sperstad, age 92, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the WI Veterans Home in King. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 16, 1927, the son of Ole and Ela Sperstad. Obert is survived by his four children, Sonja Goldbeck, Barbara Douglas, Lauri Morale, and Daniel Sperstad; granddaughter, Meghan Robinson; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Moe and Evelyn Sperstad. Private services were held. Burial took place in Lutheran Cemetery South. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the staff of WI Veterans Home in King. Please share your memories of Obert at: CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244