Norman C. Granvold, age 80, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Stoughton.
He was born on July 13, 1939 in Plentywood, Montana the son of Olaf and Mable Granvold.
He graduated from Plentywood High school and then served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He later attended college at Concordia University in Moorhead Minnesota and at U.C.L.A. in California.
On Nov. 23, 1963, he was united in marriage to Rhona Finnigan. They raised two daughters, Kristine and Kathleen. In 1970 the family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Norman established his own business in dairy consulting and records management. In his retirement years he used his gift of writing to bring public awareness to many humanitarian, social and environmental issues.
Norman enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, and singing traditional gospel hymns and was involved in various church choirs throughout his life.
Norman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rhona, children Kristine (Mark) and Kathleen (Brian), grandchildren Amanda (Adam) Steinhofer, Andrew Lundeen, Ryan Fischer and a great grandson due to be born in June of 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maxine (George) Schuman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar presiding. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass at church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice or St. Ann Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Azura Memory Care of Stoughton and Agrace Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Norman during his illness.
