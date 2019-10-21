Nicolette “Nicki” E. Neipert, 65 of Jefferson (formerly Waukesha), passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Sylvan Crossing of Jefferson.
Nicki was born on Jan. 14, 1954 in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Phillis (Ziegler) Wolf.
She grew up on the family farm in Stoughton and she attended Stoughton High School, graduating in 1972.
On May 13, 2000 she married Alan Neipert at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville.
Nicki was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a Legal Secretary in the Court of Appeals, retiring in 2002.
Nicki was a dedicated golfer and has played more than 100 courses in Wisconsin. She also was an avid bowler and loved jewelry. She cherished time spent on the farm and being outside admiring the trees and buildings were of great interest. Nicki valued theater, attended many movies, loved to read and drank lots of coffee.
Above all other interests, she was proud to be an aunt and loved her family dearly. She will be missed.
She is survived by: her husband Alan of Jefferson; siblings Sherry (Alan) Sweeney of Edgerton, Todd Wolf Stoughton, Renee Krzyston of Waukesha; nieces and nephews Kortni, Ashley, Shanna, Gavin, Bradley, Bethane’, Kimberley, Elizabeth, Nicholaus; brother-in-law Ken (Linda) Neipert of Fort Atkinson, sister-in-law Barbara (Kenneth) Koch of Green Bay. Nicki is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 26 ,2019 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with Rev. Mark Swenson presiding.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Nicki will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit olsen-gibson.com