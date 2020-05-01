Nancy H. Rattman, 69, of Waupun, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.
Nancy was born January 11, 1951 in Madison, the daughter of Carl and Charlotte Olson Rattman.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron Hoff of Waupun; a son, Aaron (Jill) Hoff of Oregon; daughters: Jessica (Daniel) Bryan of Waupun and Andrea (Rick) Roberts of Lake Havasu, Arizona; seven grandchildren: Brayden, Tenley, Jonathon, Isaiah, Marcus, Caleb, and Jacob.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.