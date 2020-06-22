Michael Rorge, 67, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Born in Stoughton to Gilmore and Pat Rorge, where he grew up and water skied on the Yahara River. Michael became an Eagle Scout Troop 164 and graduated with the Stoughton High School Class of 1971.
At 18, Michael entered active duty in the USAF, honorably discharged as Sargent AP (1971 – 1975). You could see Michael serving many a drink at Rorge’s Cigar Store in Stoughton, as he worked his way through college, then graduating with a Bachelor Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater. In 1981 he married Mary Hensel. Michael went on to have a 25 year career as a district divisional manager in the dairy industry working for Babson Bros. Co. and ALFA Lava Agri.
Retirement gave him time to enjoy taking care of his yard (endlessly trying to grow tomato plants!) Michael enjoyed watching NASCAR ( go Mat Kenseth!) golf, and reminiscing with all his wonderful friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Mary; sons, Andrew and Matthew; a daughter Amber (grandson, Vincent); a sister Sandra (Mike), Kevin, Kelli, Katie (Taylor, Samantha) Ramsell; Cousins, David Rorge, Margie Gerber, Jeanne Dibble, Allan Barbara Torkelson; Mary’s parents, Lloyd and Pat Hensel; Sara (Erik) Toijala, John Hensel, and his beloved Collie, Dot.
A private service was held on June 15, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A later date will be chosen for a celebration of life service in Wisconsin.