Matthew P. Lund, age 54, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at UW Hospital.
He was born on July 15, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Donald and Patricia (Tracy) Lund. Matt graduated from Stoughton High School and following high school, served as a diver in the U.S. Navy.
Matt is survived by his parents, Don and Pat Lund; and siblings, Diane Berge, Christopher (Joyce) Lund, David (Monica) Lund, Michael Lund, Stephen Lund, Kate (Adam) Remus, and six nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 North Main St., Oregon, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, with Rev. Gary Wankerl presiding. Private burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to: Dane County Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
