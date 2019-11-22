Mari Pat Delehanty, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, after a brief illness at UW-Hospital in Madison.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1961, in Manitowoc, the daughter of James and Frances "Fry" (Kugle) Glasow.
Mari graduated from Reedsville High School in 1980. She continued her education and graduated from Lakeshore Technical College in 1982, with an Ophthalmic Medical degree.
Mari worked at ShopKo Optical for 15 years before working at Davis Duehr Dean as a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant for the past 20 years.
Mari married Bill Delehanty on Oct. 12, 1991, and together have two loving sons, Trent and Travis. She was considered a "second mother" to many of her sons’ friends who would agree they always left her home feeling loved and well-fed.
Mari was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Parish. She was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.
Mari was a loving wife to her husband of 28 years, William; and proud mother to her sons, Trent (Kaitlyn Nafziger) Delehanty and Travis (Kelsey Jenny) Delehanty. She will be deeply missed by her sister, Maureen Glasow; twin brother, Michael (Terri) Glasow; mother-in-law, Elaine Delehanty; sister-in-law, Julie (Shep) Glasow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tim and Mark Glasow; father-in-law, Oliver "Pete" Delehanty; and brother-in-law, Robert Delehanty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton, from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made in Mari’s name to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin or to assist her precious nephew: Help Jacob Fight ALS #GLASOWSTRONG (Go Fund Me).
Mari was full of life, love and joy to her many friends, neighbors, relatives and co-workers. She has left this earth better and brighter with her unconditional love and support of her countless friends and relatives. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
