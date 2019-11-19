Mari Delehanty, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4- 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.
873-4590