Marcus “Marc” Gilbertson 78, of Lakeland, Florida, was called to be with his Lord on March 20, 2020.
He loved spending time with his family and friends as well as many hunting trips and shooting skeet and sporting clays. He attended Madison Business College and worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue until 1971.
At that time, he created and operated Apple Hill Orchard. He then started his own stained-glass business and Gilbertson Tax Service.
He was a lifelong member of the Stoughton Conservation Club and was a Lutheran by faith.
Marcus is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; her son Travis Carr (Gina); Sister Kathi Gilbertson; Travis’ son Taylor Carr; sister-in-law Evelyn Gilbertson; nephews Eric and Eddie Gilbertson and great nephew Max.
Marcus touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.