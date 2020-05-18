Lois D. Heise, age 73, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was born in Stoughton on February 14, 1947, the daughter of Russell and Thelma Jacobson.
Lois grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School where she was active in many school activities. She attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On June 29, 1968 Lois married Gene Heise. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and traveling to their cabin in Winter. Along with their son, Nate, they enjoyed traveling to many places, including Washington D.C. and Florida.
Lois worked for the State of Wisconsin for 39 years, retiring in March 2007. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and served on many committees.
Lois is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gene; son, Nate (fiancé, Jen Olsby); two sisters, Joanne (Jr.) Volla and Kris (Les) Omit; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Sharon Jacobson; many relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Russell, Roger and Merlin. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in East Koshkonong Cemetery.
A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the Stoughton First Responders, Med Flight, and the staff of UW Hospital. Please share your memories of Lois at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
