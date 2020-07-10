Lois A. Williams, age 88, passed away on July 6, 2020.
She was born Aug. 14, 1931 to Mazomanie natives George and Lucille (Schlough) Fangmeier.
She married Earl J. Williams who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2003.
Lois is survived by six children, Mary (Chris) Rapp, Patti (Eddie) LaForrest, Jim, Denny, Ron, and Tim Williams; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Phil) Endres; brother, Fritz (Carolyn) Fangmeier; brother-in-law, Fred (Donna) Williams; sister-in-law, Betty (Raphael) Ripp; and several nieces and nephews.
A cremation burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottage Grove. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime next year due to COVID-19.
Please share your memories of Lois at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
873-9244