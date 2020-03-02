Leona I Ehle age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Leona was born on Jan. 13, 1923, in Edgerton to the late Carl and Lena (Nording) Christianson.
She married John E. Strandlie Jr. and together they had eight children. He preceded her in death in 1964. She is survived by three daughters; Joyce Buckley, Carolyn (Steve) Schultz, Lori (Roger) Turk; three sons Roger (Donna) Strandlie, Dwayne (Tina) Strandlie, Lowell Strandlie; and three stepsons Randy (Barb) Ehle, Bob (Mary) Ehle and Roger (Michelle) Ehle. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 15 step grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren, along with many friends and relatives.
A special thank you to Karel Engels, Mom’s longtime friend. They spent a lot of time together at the Casino, traveling and discussing neighborhood gossip over cookies and a cup of coffee.
Leona was preceded in death by her second husband Owen A Ehle, son Kendall Strandlie, daughter Patricia Frank, grandson Daniel Topp and son-in-law Dean Buckley. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Belinde Lund, Kilbourne Nelson, Melvin Christianson, Clifford Christianson, and stepdaughters, Yvonne Waag, and Judy Helgerson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St. Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. A luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. Stoughton, following the graveside service at Lutheran Cemetery South.
Mom, life is full of many struggles, as well as good times and bad times. You would never let it show, what kind of day you were having. We always felt as though we had everything we needed, and we did. If anyone went without, it was you. It could not have been easy being a single mom, but you made it seem like not such a big deal. You truly are a superwoman, and we are fortunate and proud we got to call you our mom. We will love you forever.
