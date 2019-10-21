Lawrence A. “Jake” Unterholzner, age 89, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the son of Lawrence and Muriel (Ladd) Unterholzner.
Jake graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1947 and University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951.
He married Patricia Kamm in 1955. He was active in both football and basketball during high school. In college he played in the UW-Madison band and lettered in the 150 lb. football. Jake continued to play in jazz groups following college.
Jake moved to Milwaukee where he worked for the Milwaukee Journal in the retail advertising department until retirement.
He spent winters in Florida and summers on Lake Kegonsa in McFarland. He enjoyed whitewater canoeing, camping and cross-country skiing where in his sixties he completed two marathons. He enjoyed watching the Badgers and the Packers and spending time with his family and beloved pets.
Jake is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Kurt and Steve (Tiffany) Unterholzner; three grandchildren, Steve Unterholzner Jr., Olivia Unterholzner and Sofia Unterholzner; sister, Mitzi McLean; and two brothers, Frank and Tim Unterholzner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence J. Unterholzner, M.D. and mother, Muriel Ladd.
