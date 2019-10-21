Lawrence A. “Jake” Unterholzner

Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Becoming windy with showers likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers likely overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.