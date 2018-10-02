Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.