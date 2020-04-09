Julie Lynn (Perrizo) Mahnke, age 59, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fond du Lac on Sept. 7, 1960, the daughter of Lee and Virginia “Cookie” (Hlaban) Perrizo and was a 1978 graduate of St. Mary’s Springs High School. She continued her education and received an Associate’s degree.
Julie worked the majority of her career in sales and IT in the computer industry, working for companies such as Apple, Dell, Lenovo and others.
She was an easy-going person who loved her dogs, woodworking, relaxing and spending time at the family place in Arizona.
She is survived by her partner of 17 years, Tim Burns; three children: Lee Mahnke and Alex Mahnke both of Madison, and Hayden (Morgan Maiers) Burns of Milwaukee; her mom, Virginia “Cookie” Perrizo of Fond du Lac; sister, Ann (Norman) Perrizo-Femling of Green Bay; brother-in-law, Jim Kaiser of Fond du Lac; her two beloved dogs, Oliver and Lucas; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Perrizo; and sister, Sue Kaiser.
The family will have a private memorial service on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Service , Edgerton with Geoff Hutchinson officiating. A public celebration of her life will be held when environmental conditions change.
An on-line guestbook and condolences can be found at www.apfelfuneral.com