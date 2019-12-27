Joshua J. Gavney, age 34, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born on Dec. 9, 1985, in Madison, the son of James Gavney and Karen (Nelson) Knipfer. Joshua graduated from Stoughton High School.
He enjoyed music, playing guitar, loved his dog Marley and going for walks. Josh had his own sense of fashion. He also enjoyed repairing antique guitars and will be remembered as always willing to lend a helping hand. Most important to Josh was spending time with his kids.
Joshua is survived by his daughter, Chloe Rose Gavney; son, Elliott Alfred Gavney; their mother, Dani Karlslyst; his parents, Karen (special friend, Dave Vernig) and James (Sandra) Gavney; brother, Richie Knipfer; step-brothers, Rajiv and Sanjiv Ramdeo; half-sister, Shivani Gavney; and grandparents, Bud and Grethe Nelson, Bruce and Inger Felland and Jim and Lanette Gavney.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 4 p.m., on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019, with the Rev. Sara Rabe presiding. A reception with refreshments will follow.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Memorials may be made to an education fund to be established in Chloe and Elliott’s names. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.