JK Strong, age 71, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Kirk Strong and Mary Beth Klefstad Strong.
JK graduated from Stoughton High School. He married René on June 19, 1982, in Rockton, Illinois.
JK worked as a police officer for the City of Madison, retiring in 1988, after being injured in the line of duty. After retirement, JK continued his service to the community through volunteerism and community service. He was a long-term volunteer with the American Red Cross Badger Chapter, traveling all over the United States to manage shelter and disaster relief operations for natural disasters.
He was recognized for this service, receiving the American Red Cross Career Achievement Award, and the President’s Call to Service Award issued by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.
Prior to serving the American Red Cross, JK was a fundraising support volunteer for the American Cancer Society. He was also a longtime member of the Mendota Gridiron Club (Badger Boosters), Stoughton Country Club for many years and a member of the Local Chapter of the National Exchange Club. JK was a former member of the Madison Chapter Blue Knights of Wisconsin, a law enforcement motorcycle club.
JK was an avid Badgers sports fan and enjoyed all sports. He loved traveling with his children for soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games, and volunteering to coach their various athletic teams. JK traveled with his son, Mike, to many golf tournaments throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed attending field trips with his children and participating on committees for the Stoughton Area School District.
JK's happiest place was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He always said it was the only place his wife could "relax.” He was very proud of both his son, Michael, and daughter, Danielle and loved his nine grandchildren with all of his heart. He was our rock, and lived by the motto, "Only worry about what you can control." JK always had a way of looking at the bright side of situations and turning lemons to lemonade.
JK is survived by his wife, Rene; son, Mike (Christine) Strong; daughter, Dani (Abram) Karlslyst; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Patty (Randall) DeGroot and Cindy (Peter) Strong. He was preceded in death by his parents.
We thank all of our family and friends for all of their love and kindness during this difficult time, and would like to recognize the caring and attentive staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all their kindness and support provided to both JK and his family, especially Christine and Ben.
Due to current public health concerns, a Celebration of JK’s life will be held with close friends and family at a future date. The family requests that any gifts or memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare (Janesville,WI) in his name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
