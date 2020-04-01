Jane C. (Robinson) Ross, age 86, passed away on March 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison.
Growing up in Stoughton as the daughter of Harvey and Berniece Robinson, Jane graduated in the Class of 1951. She attended reunions and kept in touch with many classmates.
She graduated in Elementary Education from Whitewater State Teacher’s College and began teaching in Beloit. After a year she moved to Madison and taught at many MMSD Schools throughout her career.
She met David Ross, the love of her life, and they married in July 1960. Their three children enjoyed the teaching talents of their mother. During this time she specialized in Reading Recovery and Chapter 1. She traveled on a daily basis to help students in Cambridge, Oregon and Brooklyn.
For many years after her retirement in 1999, many of her students and their parents still approached Jane to tell her what a difference she made in their lives. Jane was a cheerful, dedicated, loving wife and mother, and her beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be sent in her name to St. Maria Goretti Parish School at 5405 Flad Ave Madison, WI 53711.
To view full obituary visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.