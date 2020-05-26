James (Jim) D. Conant, age 85 passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife Carol was by his side. Jim was born on December 5, 1934 in Madison to Rollie and Margurite (Klitzman) Conant.
At the age of 5, Jim and his two brothers were placed in foster homes. Jim and his brother Duane went to stay at a farm in Mt. Horeb and were raised by two wonderful parents, Wallace and Florence Field who welcomed the brothers as their own children.
At the age of 18 Jim enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. His fiancé Sara Holmes waited for him to return home, and they married July 2, 1955. They had 4 children before Jim left to serve in the Vietnam War, when he returned, they completed their family with another child. They lived in Madison until 1971 when they moved to Stoughton.
In 1993 Jim officially retired from the Army as Sargent First Class EF after 35 years of service; 20 years in Active Duty, and 15 years in the Army Reserves and the Army National Guard. He was a full-time recruiter for the National Guard for 9 ½ years. While serving in the Army he was decorated with numerous metals and achievements including the Combat Infantrymen Badge in Korea, and the Bronze Star in Vietnam.
Sara passed away on February 5, 1998. Jim was blessed with having two “loves of his life.” On June 17, 2000 he married Carol Connaughton, and together they spent the next 20 years traveling, caring for each other, and appreciating their life and love.
Whoever knew him knew they could count on him for anything and was there whenever you needed him. He was a Boy scout leader, an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Men in Mission, and the building committee. Jim loved to hunt and proudly displayed his hunting “accomplishments”. He always looked forward to his yearly hunting and fishing trips to Northern Wisconsin with the same group of men year after year.
He was a mechanic by trade and could fix just about anything he put his mind to. Whether it was a car, a lawn mower, a garbage disposal, furnace, or any other household item he did everything in his power to fix it. Jim passed down his love of hunting and fishing, woodworking, golf, the love for the outdoors, and how he proudly cared for his garden, flowers, and his lawn. Jim’s legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren because of everything he taught them throughout the years.
Jim is survived by his wife Carol, his children Rob Conant, Marti Conant, Jim Conant, and Joe (Erin) Conant, Carol’s children whom he loved as his own; Kris (Dave) Annen, Janet (Bill) Organ, Laura Larsen, and Pat (Robin Hoffman) Connaughton; his brothers and sisters David Field, Donald (Cathie) Field, Dawn (Paul) Kellesvig, and Donna (Paul) Miller. Jim is further survived by 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren with 3 more great-grandchildren due later this year, and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Sara, his son Rick, his brothers Duane and Rollie Conant, his foster parents, and his biological parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 -7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Due to social guidelines at this time we can only allow 10 people in the Funeral Home at one time. The Drive-In funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Christ Lutheran Church,700 County Hwy B, Stoughton. Please stay in your cars and tune to 88.5 FM. Burial will follow at East Side Cemetery East in Stoughton.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and CNA’s at the V.A. Hospital and Agrace. To Carol: Thank you for the loving care you gave Dad, so he was able to stay home until the end.
Jim was a devoted family man and a good friend to many people and will be missed by all those who knew him. Rest in Peace Dad; until we meet again.
