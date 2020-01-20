James H. Leslie of Kalispell, Montana. passed away peacefully with his son at his bedside on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 85.
He was born Dec. 24, 1933 to Harold and Helen (Johnson) Leslie in Stoughton.
Jim graduated from Stoughton High School in 1951. He enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War. After returning home he moved out west, eventually settling in Kalispell Montana.
Jim is survived by his son Patrick (Pam) Leslie of Reno Nevada, his sister, Donna L Olson of Stoughton, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Bozarth) Leslie, his sister Barbara Weinberg and brother-in-laws Warren Weinberg and Roger N. Olson. Per Jim's request, there will be no funeral service.