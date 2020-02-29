James Edward O'Connell, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 10, 1934, in Ellsworth, the son of James and Mary (Carpenter) O'Connell. He married Janet Delores Schuch.
James worked in cement masonry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
James is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Charlotte (Kenny) Harvey, Cynthia King, Mark (Cindy) O’Connell, William O’Connell, Lesha (David) Seymour, Susan O’Connell and Scott O’Connell (fiancé, Jennifer); 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Beth Sperger and Barb Hartung.
A service will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding.
Visitation will immediately follow the service until 5 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608)-873-4590