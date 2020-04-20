Homer L. Howard passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at Skaalen Retirement Center.
He was born in 1928 in Darlington, Wisconsin to Harry and Annie Howard.
He graduated from Darlington High School, the University of Wisconsin Platteville and received advanced degrees from the University of Wisconsin Madison and Wayne State University. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean War.
Homer devoted his life to the field of education. He taught high school math in Spring Green and Horicon. He taught math and was a guidance counselor at Joliet Township High School in Joliet, Illinois. In 1966 he moved with his family to the Milwaukee area where he served as Director of Pupil Services at Nicolet High School in Glendale until his retirement in 1989.
He was honored as Glendale’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1980. He served as president of the Wisconsin Council of School Administrators Association in 1980-1981 and throughout his career served on many state advisory councils and committees dealing with special education.
Homer and his wife, Marjorie, moved to Stoughton in 1993 and enjoyed becoming involved in church and community activities. After Marjorie’s death in 1998, he moved to Vennevoll Retirement Community and finally to Skaalen Retirement Center.
Homer was an avid fisherman and great storyteller. He loved music and sang in church choirs, barbershop quartets and was a member of the Dane County Grieg Chorus. From childhood, he loved playing the guitar and banjo.
In his retirement years, he and his brother, Clifford, entertained civic organizations and nursing homes in the Madison area by singing and playing guitars as the duo, the Valley Guys. He forever had a song in his heart and a story to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Annie Howard, his wife of 48 years, Marjorie, his brother Clifford Howard and sister Hattie Johnston, son-in-law Robert Manville.
He is survived by daughter Diane (Roger) Fritz of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son, David (Ellen) Howard of Denver, Colorado; granddaughters Christina (Nick), Caitlin (Eric), Allison (Adam), and Elizabeth (Justin); great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jackson, Victoria, Cal, Colin, Jett and Nolan, dear friend Sylvia Jordan and many loving relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the courageous nurses and staff of Skaalen Retirement Center who offered such loving care to Homer in this difficult time.
Following a family memorial service at a later date, Homer will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Darlington beside his beloved Marjorie.
Memorials may be directed to donor’s choice or to the Stoughton Food Pantry. Checks should be made payable to the Stoughton Food Pantry and sent in care of the Stoughton City Clerk at 207 S. Forrest St. Stoughton, WI 53589.
