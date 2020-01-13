Esther (Wiederrich) Markuson was born on June 19, 1927, the daughter of Christ and Kristina (Dockter) Wiederrich. She was baptized on Aug. 28, 1927, at the American Lutheran Church in Gackle, North Dakota and made her confession of faith on July 27, 1941, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Monango, North Dakota.
Esther was welcomed into Gods' embrace on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Esther received her education in a one-room country school, Valley No. 3. She was raised on the family farm and at the age of thirteen she was called on to assume the care of her siblings. Esther was the middle kid and didn't get a middle name.
Esther married Warren Markuson at a candlelight service on June 6, 1948, at Edgeley, N.D. He was employed as a depot agent for the Milwaukee Railroad at Monango. Their union produced two sons, Dean and Dennis. Esther was a stay at home mom. Her desire to serve others continued in owning her own beauty shop, where she worked for 50 years, retiring at the age of 80.
She and Warren enjoyed traveling, twice to Europe, and to many other states. Her life motto was "Serve the Lord with Gladness."
While living in North Dakota, Esther was a member of several organizations including the MonDak Homemakers Club, ALA, lifetime member of the VFW, charter member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at the local Red Cross Blood Drives and donated five gallons of blood over the years. Esther’s pastimes were sewing, crocheting, reading, creative writing and spending time with family, friends and with her dog, Cassie.
In her later years, she made her home with her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Sandy, in Stoughton, with all their love and care for 4 1/2 years.
Celebrating and sharing her life are her two sons and families, Dean (Shirley) Markuson of Hastings, Minn. and Dennis (Sandy) Markuson of Stoughton; five grandchildren, Liz, Ruth, Geoff (Emily), Corey and Alyssa; six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy, Madyson, Ashton, Piper and Lane; brother, Bob (Laurie) Wiederrich of Edgeley, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Tillie Wiederrich of Aberdeen, South Dakota; as well as special friends, Joyce and Lila; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren in 2013; her father in 1969; her mother in 1983; stepmother in 1976; brothers, Richard, Reinhold, Gottlieb and August; sister, Violet; sisters-in-law, Elva and Clara; and brother-in-law, Jim.
A visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N, at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. A funeral service and burial will also be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 121 2nd St. S, Ellendale, North Dakota, date to be determined, in the spring. Esther will be buried next to her husband.
Thank you to the caregivers at Stoughton Meadows as they were her second family. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
