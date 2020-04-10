Elizabeth “Liz” Nelson, age 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Stoughton on April 18, 1966, the daughter of Larry and Betty Anderson. Liz was grew up in Stoughton with what she described as a beautiful childhood. She graduated from Stoughton High School and furthered her schooling starting at University of Wisconsin -- Eau Claire and then graduating from UW Madison with her pharmacy degree.
On June 18, 1988 Liz married David Nelson. She worked at Evansville Pharmacy, then at Women’s International Pharmacy, and ultimately landed at McGlynn Pharmacy in Stoughton.
Liz built strong and caring relationships with the community members of Stoughton which she enjoyed greatly. Liz worked at First Lutheran Church with music and children, showing them her faith and helping them grow in theirs. Later on she became very involved with Stoughton Norwegian Dancers and loved her time with that group. She was always a mom and a great one at that.
Liz brought light and life to everything she did and will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know her and love her. She always told her daughters if they were going to remember anything, remember “she was weird, but she was fun.”
Liz is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Erin (Connor) Seamonson and Mara (Nelson) Baker; grandson, Bennett Seamonson; sister, Becky (Scott) Skavlen and their daughter Emily; brother, Dan (Laura) Anderson; uncle, Gene Anderson; uncle and aunt, Warren and Wanda Nelson; extended family members; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents.
Due to the current events, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers. A special thank you to the staff of UW Hospital, UW Health, Carbone Cancer Center, and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Please share your memories of Liz at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244