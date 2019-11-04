Elaine M. Block, 80, of Stoughton, Wisconsin passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Monona after living with Parkinson's Disease for 25 years.
She was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin to Vernon and Susie Roenfanz and married Clifford Dale Block on April 30, 1964.
Elaine started her career at Kenosha Memorial Hospital and spent the majority of her career at Madison General Hospital (Meriter) where she worked in the hematology lab until her retirement.
Elaine is survived by the family she loved so very much; her husband, Dale; their son Gregory and daughter Kristen (Brian Haley); and her greatest joy, their granddaughter, Addison as well as additional family and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Clifford and Virginia Block; and her brothers, Vernon Roenfanz and Darryle Roenfanz.
Elaine had a passion for quilting, sewing, and knitting. She was creative and was known for her spunky, quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit.
A Gathering celebrating her life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton.
