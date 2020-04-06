Douglas L. Rabbach, 82, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Marquardt Park Ridge.
Douglas was born on August 22, 1937 in Watertown the son of Leonard and Irma (Vergenz) Rabbach. He was a teacher at Stoughton Jr. High School and Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville for most of his life.
He proudly served our country in the US Army in active duty for three years, and then served in the National Guard for another eight years.
He was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Moravian Church where he served as elder and taught Sunday school for over 40 years.
In his free time he enjoyed volunteering at Johnson Creek Schools, Southern Wisconsin Moravians for Mission, the Johnson Creek Historical Society, and Marquardt Manor Board of Directors. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Douglas is survived by his brother Dennis (Linda) Rabbach, niece Theresa (John) Vesper, nephew Justin (Jessica) Rabbach, and his great nephew that he lovingly referred to as Elijah Edward Robert. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.