Doris Ruth (Martin) Tyler, age 92, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her family’s love. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, and her nephew, Todd Martin.
Doris was born on April 21, 1928, at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph George Martin and Leona Phoebe (Dorais) Martin. At the age of four, she moved with her parents from Michigan to Madison where Doris attended Sherman grade school, then continued her education at Madison East High School, where she graduated in 1946. After graduation, Doris worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Louis Fauerbach whose office was in the Tenney Building on the Square in Madison.
At the age of 14 years, Doris became a big sister when her brother, Alfred Jarvis Martin was born. At her young age, Doris felt as if her parents had brought Al and Tippy (their Boston Terrier) home just for her! Through her friends and eventual sister-in-law’s, Maxine (Tyler) Gebhard and Pauline (Tyler) Gangstad, Doris met the future love of her life, Carl (Cully) Francis Tyler, after his return from his military service in World War II as a member of the U.S. Navy. Doris and Carl were married in the evening on a wintery Feb. 4, 1950. The newlyweds eventually became the proud parents of five children.
Along with Carl and the five children, Doris moved from Madison to Stoughton in the summer of 1967. Doris began working as a Secretary for Walter in the Walter Netterblad Insurance Agency, and Carl continued his work at General Casualty Insurance in Madison.
In 1968, The Carl F. Tyler Agency was established, when Carl and Doris purchased the Walter Netterblad Insurance Agency, the Helen Bjorn Agency, and the Harley Moe Insurance Agency. In addition to running his agency, Carl served on the Stoughton Police and Fire Commission, as well as the Stoughton Hospital Board of Directors. Doris continued at the Agency, working fulltime as Carl’s Executive Secretary. Doris also served as President of the Stoughton Lioness Club.
The Tyler Insurance Agency was located directly across from the Stoughton Public Library. An avid reader starting early in her life, books were always ‘special friends’ to Doris, and hence the library was a huge draw for her. Due to her sincere interest, then Stoughton Mayor Doug Pfundheller appointed Doris to the Library Board where she served as a member of the board for 23 years, 18 of which she held the office of President of the Stoughton Library Board. In 1988, Doris received the Friend of the Stoughton Library award. Her hard work on behalf of the Stoughton Community was recognized in January of 1989 when Doris was named the Stoughton Citizen of the Year. Doris was also honored by the South-Central Library System of Wisconsin when she was recognized for her Outstanding Service as a Public Library Trustee in September 1991.
Doris and Carl worked as a team at the Agency until Carl’s retirement and eventual sale of the Carl F. Tyler Insurance Agency on May 21, 1983. Together, they looked forward to enjoying some traveling and time spent with their children and their families, however, Carl’s health began to fail after his retirement.
On June 21, 1991, after years on dialysis, Doris donated her husband a kidney, which allowed Carl nearly seven more years of time to enjoy his life and family. At the age of 74, Carl passed away on Dec. 27, 1998, just two weeks after the birth of his youngest granddaughter, Lillie Tyler.
Following Carl’s death in 1998, Doris joined the team at the Evergreen Bank working fulltime as their receptionist until retiring at the age of 80 years old. Never one to go long without a project, Doris joined the Madison East High School Alumni committee. There, Doris put her love of writing to work as she interviewed her high school classmates. She then wrote up their stories, all which resulted in several volumes of Classmate Updates that Doris wrote and published into spiral booklets which were handed out, or mailed to each of her classmates.
In her retirement years, Doris spent many hours doing what she loved - helping others. She made herself available to drive a friend to a doctor’s appointment or the grocery store, or to spend time with a friend in need of a visit, or to take a friend on a drive for an ice cream cone. Afterwards, they would travel around the Stoughton area via the country roads, enjoying the weather, always watching for deer! An ardent supporter of organ donations, Doris also spent many hours transporting donated corneas from the Stoughton Hospital to UW Madison Hospital for use in transplants.
Doris is survived by her children, Barbara (Dr. Frederick) Lord of Forest Junction, Paul (Sherrie) Tyler of Stoughton, Stacey (Gary) Herchian of Kenosha, Dale (Betty) Tyler of Stoughton, and Clay Tyler (fiancée, Joelle) of Middleton.
Her 13 beloved grandchildren, Jason Tyler (Juna) of Milton, Kari (Trent) Bettenhausen, Meghann (Miles) Fenn of Castle Rock, Colo., Joseph Lord (fiancée, Sara) of Appleton, Veteran of U.S. Air Force TSgt. Kendra Lord of Bellevue, Wash., Tyler (Kimberly) Herchian of Racine, Hailey Tyler (fiancé, Chris) of Las Vegas, Nev., Marques Tyler of Stoughton; Maggie Tyler (Andrew), Hannah Tyler, and Whitney Herchian, all residing in Madison, Talia Tyler of Evansville, and Lillie Tyler of Minneapolis, Minn.
Her nine great-grandchildren, Tyce, Tara, Grace, Ava, Aliza, Alexandra (Brandon) Martinez of Broomfield, Colo., Caleb Fenn of Nashville, Tenn., Josh Fenn of Castle Rock, Colo., and baby girl Fenn who is due in early July of 2020.
Doris also leaves behind her brother, Al (Lois) Martin of Arkdale; as well as her nephews and their spouse’s, Tim (Deb) Martin of Port Edwards, Todd Martin’s widow, Mary of Nekoosa, Tom (Claire) Martin of Janesville, and David Gangstad of Armstrong Creek. In addition, Doris and Carl’s nieces, Lyn (Gene) Osborne of Castle Rock, Colo., Laura (Dean) Boschert of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lise’ Gebhart of Denver, Colo., and Marsha Bakken of Cottage Grove; as well as many loving family members and friends.
Doris’ greatest source of pride and joy was found in her family, in being able to give her much loved husband the gift of a kidney, in the fact that she remained a productive member of the work force until retiring at the age of 80, and that when called upon, she was able to help others who needed a friend, or a helping hand.
A private family memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, which will be live streamed. Friends and family who wish to view services via live stream may visit Doris’ obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Burial, alongside her husband, Cully, and her parents, Joseph and Leona Martin, will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
A public visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and the chapel will be limited to 50 people at a time during the visitation for health safety.
In lieu of Flowers, it was Doris’ wishes that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin and the Stoughton Public Library.
Family members would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Peggy Kiss for the friendship and kindness she provided our mother.
Afterglow
“I’d like the memory of me
to be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow
of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times
and bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve,
to dry before the sun
of happy memories
that I leave when life is done.”
