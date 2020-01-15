Doris Jean Nelson, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1927, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Bill and Sadie (Mael) Westby.
Doris graduated from Madison East High School in 1945. She earned a Marquette University Diploma in Dental Hygiene in 1948. Doris spent 54 years with the dental office of Dr. M.C. Neely and Dr. K.R. Sachtjen.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and making quilts for all of her grandchildren. She loved her two dogs, Boomer and Kasey. Her favorite pastimes were reading detective novels, doing the daily crossword puzzle, working on jigsaw puzzles and sitting in her living room to look out the window at Lake Kegonsa. She was never short on Ole & Lena jokes and was always able to make people smile and laugh. She was one of the most giving people on earth and never asked for anything in return.
Doris is survived by her step-daughters, Nancy (Peter) Knupfer and Donna (David Feuling) Nelson; grandchildren, Jason (Chrissy) Cartwright, Rebecca, Kelly, Sarah, Maria, and Leta Knupfer; great-grandchildren, Keira and Segan Cartwright; nieces, Susan Westby and Cheryl Westby; nephew, Bill Westby; and dear friend, Nell Stace.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Myron Wondrash; second husband, Alvie Nelson; parents; twin brother, Jim Westby; sister, Nancy Lou Westby; and sister-in-law, Betty Westby.
A private burial was held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
