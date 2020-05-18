On April 16, 2020, Delaine Roland Hellickson passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison.
Delaine was born on June 16, 1952, to Roland and Carol (Natvig) Hellickson in Madison. His father, beloved mother, and brother, Howard Hellickson, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Justin (Amanda Leipold) Hellickson, Wyatt (Katie Umhoefer) Hellickson, and Emily Johns; his grandchildren Gavin Johns, Kalea Johns, Chloe Hellickson, Lucas Hellickson; and his siblings Russ (Nancy) Hellickson, Greg (Lee) Hellickson and Marilyn (Donnie) Viney.
As a young man, Delaine worked on Hellickson Farms with his brother, Greg, and his sister, Marilyn. Later in life, he worked at UW Hospital in food service. He loved movies and spending time with his grandchildren. Delaine will be remembered for his off-beat humor and his rebellious spirit.
The family would like to thank UW Hospital personnel for heartfelt, compassionate end of life care. There will be no service at this time. Contact justinzhh@yahoo.com for information on a future service.