Dawn Marie Henson, age 50, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 12, 1969, in the Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, the daughter of Arnold and Ellen (Albert) Trouwborst. Dawn married Jeffrey Farley on Aug. 5, 2001.
Dawn was generous and kind with a great sense of humor. Her kind heart led her to become a foster parent for 3 1/2 years, where she formed a bond with each family she helped. In addition to fostering children, she also fostered dogs. She was a lover of plants, inside and out.
Dawn was a crafty small business owner, creating and selling everything from hair bows to dog treats. Dawn had a knack for turning used items into beautiful projects. She was a founding member of Spindletop Roller Girls.
Dawn was stubborn and determined, and no matter what problems she faced, she was always there for her friends and loved ones. She was a fierce advocate for her children, a true mama bear.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; daughters, Tiffany Ritchie, Emma Farley and Jillian Farley; sons, Nicholas Henson, Noah Henson, Christopher Farley and Brayden Farley; sister, Catherine Bell; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
