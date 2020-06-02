Darlene Ann Carlson age 86 passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 20, 1934 in Stoughton the daughter of Ryburn and Christine (Strandlie) Gunsolus. Darlene married Gordon E. Carlson on March 12, 1955 at Central Lutheran Church Stoughton and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2006.
She worked for Nun Bush Shoe Company in Edgerton and then went to work for General Motors in Janesville for eighteen years retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Evansville.
She enjoyed shopping for bargains, doing word search and watching television. Darlene and Gordon spent time at their cabin in Adams Friendship and spent winters in Florida for several years. She loved spending time with her family and visiting with friends.
She is survived by her children; Debra (Duane) Anderson, David (Debra) Carlson both of Evansville, JoAnn (Philip) Plautz of Kansas City, grandchildren; Ricky Carlson, Torrie Carlson, Lukas Nicks, Brennen Carlson, Marah Plautz, Niles Plautz, great grandchildren; Killian, Sequoia, Gavin and Emma, several nieces and nephews. three sisters; Charlene, Donna, and Pat two brothers; Richard, and Jerry and a very special niece Sherry. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gordon A. Carlson, daughter Susan Nicks, grandsons Travis Carlson, Brian Brown, a sister Joann.
A funeral service will be held at a later date due to restrictions of Covid 19. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Evansville or Agrace HospiceCare Janesville. The family would like to thank the Agrace team members for all their care and support during Darlene’s illness.