Catherine “Cay” Hermanson, age 88, of Stoughton passed away on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1931, in Brown County. She married James “Jim” Hermanson on Aug. 26, 1956 in Fox Point, Milwaukee.
Cay was a very hard-working home maker, a neighborhood mom and a friend to everyone! She loved to bowl, always striving to bowl a 300 game. Although she didn’t achieve that here on earth (but she sure had fun trying) we know that she has bowled some 300 games at her new home….. Heaven.
Cay is survived by her husband James Hermanson, son John Hermanson, daughter Arlene Wiessinger, granddaughter Nicki Wiessinger, grandson-in-law Adrian Stocks and great grandchildren Elsa, Audrey and Graham Stocks.
She is preceded in death by her son Steve Hermanson and her son Mike Hermanson.
A private graveside service was held at Lutheran Cemetery South.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at her granddaughter’s home at 1516 Felland St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589.
Mom, we cried endlessly when you died, but we promise we won’t let the tears get in the way of the smiles that you’ve given us when you were here.
